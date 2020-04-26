Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sonam Kapoor Share Endearing Bond | See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor were seen together in the film Veere Di wedding as best friends. Very few know that the two divas with the same surname are distant cousins. The duo definitely shares a special bond. It was during the promotions of their film, Veere Di Wedding when Kareena and Sonam posed for some stunning pics together. Here's taking a look at all the times when Bebo and Sonam shared wonderful moments.

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's cute moments together

This picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor was from the promotion of their movie Veere Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor were seen as best friends in the movie along with actor Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsani. The two have been close friends since long and the picture itself speaks about the endearing bond they share.

Another picture that speaks about the duo's bond is when Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday. She wrote a sweet happy birthday note for Bebo. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor also featured together in the Filmfare magazine.

This adorable picture of Sonam Kapoor along with Kareena Kapoor was from Sonam Kapoor's wedding when she married Anand Ahuja. The picture itself speaks a lot about their bond.

