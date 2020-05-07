Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Thoughtful Yet Goofy In A BTS Video From Her Radio Show | Watch

A recent behind-the-scenes video of Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of her radio show has been going viral on social media. In the video, she can be seen revealing some interesting details about the show and herself. The fans of Kareena Kapoor have been going gaga over her goofiness and quirkiness.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Loves Being A Part Of Photoshoots And These Pics Are Proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan instructs staff to steam iron 'Sahab' Saif Ali's clothes properly

Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved that she is not just a career-oriented woman, but is a thoughtful wife as well. In the video that has been doing the rounds, Kareena Kapoor instructs her staff to steam iron a piece of clothing that Saif Ali Khan would be wearing that night. She firmly tells her staff to properly steam iron the clothes and take out all the creases. Moreover, she instructs her team to keep the kurta in the room.

In the video, Kareena can be seen being sweet yet firm with her team to make sure it's perfect for her guests. The video started with her revealing that her mother did not want to let her go for a shoot owing to her high fever. In the video, Bebo tells her crew members that she was burning with a 102-degree temperature and that her mother did not want to let her go for the radio show.

Later in the video, she is seen asking her crew to work fast as the guest of the show was about to arrive. The video also showed glimpses where Sonali Bendre and Taapsee Pannu who were seen gracing the radio show. Kareena appears to be very much at home on the set of her show and shares a warm rapport with her team. Check out the video below.

Read | Saif Ali Khan Captured At His Candid Best By Kareena Kapoor Khan; See Pics

BTS video of Kareena from her radio show

Read | Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic Of Rishi Kapoor With R.D. Burman & Randhir Kapoor

Check out some more video clips from behind the scenes of the radio show

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Michelle Williams: Who Aced Atelier Zuhra's Outfit Better?

Read | Is Taimur Ali Khan Related To Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore? Here’s How

Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.