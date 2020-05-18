Kareena Kapoor And Fardeen Khan Starrers From Early 2000s: 'Khushi' To 'Fida'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is popular for her various Bollywood movies. Moreover, her various characters in Bollywood movies are more popular than the movie itself. In the 90s and early 2000s, Kareena Kapoor Khan was known for her experimental roles. Actor Fardeen Khan was popular for his intense roles in Bollywood movies.

The duo first came together for the film Khushi, which did not do well at the box office. However, their other films together were noteworthy. Take a look at Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's best Bollywood films together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan films with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Khushi

Helmed by two prominent directors, the film Khushi was helmed by director S J Surya. The film starred Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film is about two friends who are on their way to a friend’s wedding. The two clash off in the beginning due to their egos but soon fall in love.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Says She Likes Drawing Faces, Shares Video Of Drawing 'The Enlightened One'

Fida

Another film for which Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together was Fida. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor along with Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Fida was the first film in which Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen in a negative role. The film is about a boy (Fardeen Khan) who falls in love with Kareena Kapoor Khan but does not know about her traps.

Later, when he comes to know about her plans with her boyfriend, he makes their life miserable. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s roles were first offered to Amisha Patel, but the actor refused to take up the role due to prior commitments.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Follows Anushka Sharma, Gatecrashes Virat Kohli's Instagram Live Video

Dev

Dev was the last film for which Fardeen khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together. This film won several awards including the Filmfare award for the best film. Kareena Kapoor Khan too won the Best Critics Award for the Best Actress, for her performance in Dev.

Directed by Govind Nihalani, the film is about a wayward Muslim boy who creates a rift between Dev when he becomes more sensitive towards the issues faced by Muslims. He is supported by his partner, who grows more hateful and challenges Dev’s newfound awareness.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Taapsee Pannu: Bollywood Stars Who Opened Up About Wage-gap

Also Read: 'De De Pyaar De', 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi' Franchise Not Yet Ready To Go On Floors: Bhushan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.