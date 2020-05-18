Kareena Kapoor Khan To Taapsee Pannu: Bollywood Stars Who Opened Up About Wage-gap

Women have been fighting for their rights and equality for many years. This issue is faced by women in Bollywood too when it comes to getting equal pay. Actors like Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan have spoken about this issue and brought up the scenarios when they faced an issue regarding payment.

Actors who opened up about wage-gap in India

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been a part of various Bollywood films in which she is seen in lead roles. However, the actor claimed that she has faced an issue regarding wage-gap. On Neha Dhupia’s podcast show, Taapsee Pannu mentioned that she had been paid 5% to 10% of what the male hero in her film got. She further mentioned that an issue like this does bother her. Adding, Taapsee Pannu said that the success of the box office depends on how much she will get paid in her next movie.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan too spoke about this issue during the MAMI film festival. She was asked if she ever walked out of the film because of pay disparity. The actor who has walked out of many films mentioned that she never walked about a film because of pay disparity, but she would love to get paid as much as her hero. She then turned to Karan Johar who was standing right next to her during the interview and asked him to pay her as much as he was paying Akshay Kumar or she would run out of MAMI.

While promoting her film Te3n, in which she is playing a woman cop, Vidya Balan spoke about the pay disparity in Bollywood. She first mentioned that she was happy to speak about it, further mentioning that many actors have now started commanding the fees they feel they deserve. Vidya Balan then spoke about herself mentioning that she is happy with the fees that she gets. The Mission Mangal actor also added that the gap within their payment is still big, but change is underway.

Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone mentioned that she walked out of a film because her male co-star was getting paid more than her. Anushka Sharma also spoke up about gender disparity and mentioned that women know that men are getting paid better and have now started demanding equal pay.

