Sonakshi Sinha Says She Likes Drawing Faces, Shares Video Of Drawing 'The Enlightened One'

Sonakshi Sinha has been using her art skills and putting it to good use. The actor recently posted a time-lapse video on her Instagram where she can be seen drawing a wonderful sketch of Lord Buddha. Sinha has been putting her sketches on auction for people to buy.

Sonakshi Sinha’s art-attack

Sonakshi Sinha uploaded a video of herself as she is sitting down on the floor with a drawing pad in front of her. She first outlines the sketch with a pencil. She then picks up a black marker and starts drawing the picture. Then, taking colourful pens, she completed her artwork. She also shared a selfie with the picture.

In the caption of the post, Sonakshi shared that she loves to draw faces and has thus decided to draw the most peaceful one. She called her drawing “The Enlightened One”. Adding to that she announced that she is selling it in order to raise funds for the daily wage earners. She also said that if people wish to make the drawing their own, they can bid on it. Sinha provided the link where she has had her painting on auction. The bid for this sketch starts from 20,000.

This is not the first drawing that Sonakshi is putting up for auction. Since the past few days, she has been sharing her sketching videos and is putting them on the bid for people to buy. In her last video, she made a sketch of a bird with stunning designs in the body. She has also kept the drawing for auction and the link is given in her caption. Her ‘Wings of Freedom’ drawing’s bid starts from ₹ 12,000.

Sonakshi had announced that she will be bidding her artwork for the cause of helping raise funds to provide daily wage workers with ration kits. In the caption of the video, she talked about how she has teamed up with Fankind Official and is auctioning her art. Here is the video:

She also shared that all the sketches and canvases are made by her through the years. She talked about how all of them hold a special place in her heart. Sonakshi Sinha also shared that there are digital prints, unique sketches and also large canvas paintings. Sonakshi shared how the auction will end on May 24, 2020, and the artwork will be shipped to the highest bidder. Sonakshi Sinha posted her paintings and the starting amounts of the bids as well. Here they are:

