Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bikini Pictures Will Remind Fans Of Sun, Sand And Beaches

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most influential celebrities on social media. Being a fashion icon, she knows how to pull off each outfit or each look with complete confidence and elegance. The actor's social media account is filled with pictures of the actor in various outfits. The actor also has a few bikini pictures that she shared while on a vacation with her family. Take a look at some of Kareena Kapoor Khan's bikini pictures that will make you miss the sun, sand and beaches.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's bikini pictures

This picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan that she shared on her Instagram account was from her vacation in the Maldives. She shared a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a pink bikini and paired it with a stylish shrug.

Another picture Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Instagram account was this family picture from her vacation. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a red bikini and was seen relaxing by the sea, with her husband and her son. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this throwback picture on her Instagram account and wrote that she misses being on a vacation with her family.

Another picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan in a bikini was this picture she shared on her Instagram account. She wore a shimmering orange bikini and threw a wool crochet cape over it, that made her look gorgeous. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a smokey eye makeup look and a light lipstick, as she stood posing for a picture.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Currently, the actor is in quarantine with her family in Mumbai. The actor often shares pictures of the daily activities she indulges in, throughout the day. The actor was last seen as a female police officer in the film Angrezi Medium, along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, along with actor Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of a Hollywood film, Forrest Gump which released in the year 1994. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as Laal Singh Chadha's childhood sweetheart in the film.

