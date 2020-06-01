Kareena Kapoor Khan's 5 Looks To Take Inspiration From For Important Events

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a fashion icon in Bollywood ever since she started appearing in films. Right from her casual outfits to her formal and party outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely the right person to take cues from, when it comes to styling outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan's unofficial Instagram page is flooded with pictures of her in different outfits. Here are 5 looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan to take inspiration from, for each event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 5 outfits for each event

Formals

Formals outfits can be boring to style, sometimes, but Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to slay in her formal outfit too. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a brown colour blazer and matching trousers. She paired it with a black shirt, looking like a complete diva. She completed her outfit with minimal makeup and a black pair of heels.

Wfh outfit

Since most of us have been working from home amid the pandemic, keeping our outfits comfy and casual like Kareena Kapoor Khan is the best thing to do. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a simple white Puma hoodie and a pair of black joggers. We loved how the actor pulls off her no-makeup look.

Party

Picking an outfit for a party may look like an easy task, but it is a tough thing to do. Keeping the look stylish and elegant, and not looking over the top is a must. We loved how Kareena Kapoor Khan wore this stylish one-should dress. The actor went for a simple hairstyle, highlighting her sharp feature with makeup and applying a nude lipstick shade.

Dinner Date

Another look to take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan is this date night look. The actor wore a cute black skirt and a striped top. She carried a simple clutch to go with her outfit and paired her outfit with red shoes. With her hair parted in the middle, the actor opted for a smokey eye look and a brown shade of lipstick.

Casual outfit

This casual look is another outfit inspiration to take from Kareena Kapoor Khan. She wore a black polka dot dress and paired it with white sneakers. Keeping her hair and makeup simple, the red lipstick worked as the highlight of her entire look.

