Akshay Kumar Pulls A Prank On Kareena Kapoor Khan, Her Reaction Is Unmissable. Watch Here

Viewers are going to see Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the silver screen together after a long time in their upcoming film Good Newwz. It has been 10 years since the duo was seen together in a movie together. Although we have seen Kareena Kapoor in the movies Rowdy Rathore, Brothers, and Gabbar is Back in cameo roles and dance numbers opposite Akshay Kumar this movie will bring them back together as a couple on the big screen. With the release of the film nearing, Akshay Kumar took to his social media to share a behind-the-scenes video. In the video, we can see Akshay Kumar playing pranks on Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here is the all you should know about the pranks.

Akshay’s prank on Kareena:

In the two-minute-long BTS video shared by Akshay Kumar, he pranked Kareena while taking a shot. In the video at 1:20 minutes, we see Kumar asking the director to retake an already good shot. In this scene, Akshay and Bebo are seen sitting at a coffee table. Akshay is holding an empty coffee mug which he suddenly pretends to throw at Kareena’s face. After this, Kareena looks horrified and he is left in splits. Kareena added that Khiladi redid the shot just to do the prank.

Akshay Kumar’s fun on the set

"Khiladi Kumar," as he is commonly known, is well known for his humour and in this BTS video we can see him playing pranks and making fun of his crew members a lot of times. For instance, in the bed scene of the video, he comes out with a gun where it is not required. Akshay was also seen making fun of a crew member who used to be late to the set. The movie Good Newwz is going to release on December 27, 2019. It will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

