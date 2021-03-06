Kareena Kapoor Khan Completes 365 Days On Instagram, Shares Video

With 6.1 million followers, Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed one whole year on Instagram and the actor shared a special video to celebrate the anniversary. "I lasted 365 days on Gram, phew!", Kareena wrote.

The video features all the happy moments with her family and friends. Glimpses of Kareena's holidays, special occasions, shoots, and epic selfies with pouts and kaftans. The video ends with her showing off her baby bump from her second pregnancy.

"Shall continue to have fun," Kareena captioned the video. Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi dropped a comment and wrote, "❤️ Mahshallah." [sic] The video received over 4 lakh likes in just one hour.

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. Release in 2020, the film was late Irrfan's swansong and was the final film to hit theatres before the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was announced.

For a long time now, Kareena has been hosting a YouTube/radio show named What Women Want. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it is scheduled to release at the end of 2021. She will also be seen in other upcoming films such as Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor became proud parents of a baby boy and welcomed their second child recently. The star couple issued a statement on the news, confirming that the mother and baby were doing fine, and conveyed their gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

