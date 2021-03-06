Kareena Kapoor's 'Heroine' & Other Films Showcasing Darker Side Of Bollywood

Bollywood is the most glamourous industry which churns out the talents of an actor, making them a star. However, the actors who enjoy the limelight also become a part of controversies which sometimes ruin their reputation and their career. The Bollywood industry as glamourous as it looks has its own dark sides too. Here are some top Bollywood movies like Heroine and Fashion which showcase the darker side of the industry.

Top movies about Bollywood which showcase the darker side

Heroine

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan along with actors Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Sanjay Suri, Divya Dutta, Mugdha Godse and Shahana Goswami, the film Heroine is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Kareena plays the role of an actor named Mahi Arora, who enjoys unparalleled fame and success but as her professional life grows, her personal life deteriorates because of her own decisions. Kareena Kapoor's Heroine was not inspired by the story of a specific celebrity, but it did touch on some sensitive incidents faced by many struggling actors.

Fashion

Another film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion, stars Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles while actors Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan, and Rohit Roy play pivotal roles in the film. Priyanka Chopra's Fashion follows the story of a model who comes from a small town. While she fights with her parents to live her dreams, she manages to fulfil them but only to face consequences that follow the glamourous life she dreams of.

Kaamyaab

Kaamyaab follows the story of a side actor in Bollywood who starred in 499 Bollywood films and wants to play a good part in his 500th film. As he makes contacts in the industry, he realises that people have forgotten him and do not value him anymore. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead role along with actor Deepak Dobriyal, Isha Talwar, Nasirr Khan, and Sarika Singh appearing in supporting roles.

The Dirty Picture

Inspired by the life of South Indian actor Silk Smitha, Vidya Balan won a National Award for her role in The Dirty Picture. The film follows the story of a simple girl from the South who wishes to become a successful actor. However, when she faces rejection by the male-centric industry, she decides to make it big by doing B-grade films. However, the image she creates in the industry backfires on her, which leads to her downfall. The Dirty Picture also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, and Rajesh Sharma among others.

Sanju

Sanju is a biopic film based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. It features actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles with actor Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Boman Irani in supporting roles. The film speaks about the life of the actor who was affiliated with drugs and alcohol and was also linked up with some terrorists which led to a bomb blast.

