Saif Ali Khan Receives First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan on Friday was spotted at Mumbai's vaccination center in Bandra Kurla Complex. According to the paparazzi, the 50-year-old actor took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saif was dressed in beige pants and blue kurta and was seen exiting the center with a red face mask on.

The central government has last week announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor became proud parents of a baby boy and welcomed their second child recently. The star couple issued a statement on the news, confirming that the mother and baby were doing fine, and conveyed their gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

On the professional front, both Saif and Kareena have been involved in multiple projects over the last year. Kareena was seen in Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium and had been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. The remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump is set to release towards the end of the year.

Saif Ali Khan was a protagonist on the web series Tandav. He has been shooting for the film Bhoot Police, apart from signing an action film Adipurush opposite Prabhas.

Over 1.8 crore vaccine doses administered in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.8 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

These include 68,53,083 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were administered the 1st dose, 31,41,371 HCWs who were given the 2nd dose, 60,90,931 frontline workers (FLWs) who were given the 1st dose and 67,297 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,35,901 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 16,16,920 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Nearly 14 lakh (13,88,170) vaccine doses were given on Thursday, Day-48 of the vaccination drive (March 4).

(With PTI inputs)

