Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops Lovely Wish For Ibrahim Ali Khan On His 20th Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to pour in a special wish for her stepson. On Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena wished him by sharing his picture on her Instagram story. She wrote, “Happy birthday handsome” in her caption. Take a look below.

Kareena's wish on Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday

Kareena shared a monochrome picture of Ibrahim. In the picture, Ibrahim can be seen posing towards the camera with an intense look. His shirt was left unbuttoned. Along with the caption, Kareena also added multiple stickers to her post. One of them read, “Hey Good Looking.”

Ibrahim's 20th birthday celebration

Ibrahim’s sister, Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of their celebration on her handle. She shared a picture of a football-themed cake. Only Ibrahim’s hand was visible while cutting the cake. She wrote, “I love my little brother.”

A look into Kareena Kapoor's photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a picture of Ibrahim on her feed earlier. She posted a picture in which one can see Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim. The three posed towards the camera with all smiles. Kareena captioned her post by writing, “Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons”

Kareena's wish for Rhea Kapoor

Apart from this, Kareena took to her Instagram stories to wish Rhea Kapoor as well. As Rhea celebrates her 34th birthday on March 5, 2021, Kareena shared a selfie along with her. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my forever producer… No guts no glory… goes perfectly for you… I love you.” She also added a “Boss Babe” sticker to her post.

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. Release in 2020, the film was late Irrfan's swansong and was the final film to hit theatres before the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was announced.

For a long time now, Kareena has been hosting a YouTube/radio show named What Women Want. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it is scheduled to release at the end of 2021. She will also be seen in other upcoming films such as Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2.

