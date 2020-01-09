Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Veere Di Wedding 2 Is 'being Planned'

Kareena Kapoor khan starrer Good Newwz is unstoppable at the box office even after two weeks of its release. The actor is gearing up for several new projects this year. She has been one of the prominent faces in Bollywood known for several commercial hits. One of these includes Veere Di Wedding. The film turned out to be a major commercial success in 2018. Recently, in conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Veere Di Wedding part 2 is on the papers and it is planned to hit the theatres soon.

In the conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that part two of the movie Veere Di Wedding is planned by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. She also mentioned that the whole team is super excited as the 2018 release was a huge success. While talking about Rhea and Sonam Kapoor, the Jab We Met actor said that they are fantastic and she loves working with them. Reportedly, the scripting of the movie is in process and the official plan is to go on floors by 2020. The reports also suggest that the film is tentatively scheduled to hit the theatres in 2021.

About Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding released on June 1, 2018. The movie was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles. The movie was both commercially and critically successful at the box office.

Upcoming movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan would be seen next in a period-drama Takht helmed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. She is gearing up for two more projects Laal Singh Chaddha and Angrezi Medium.

