Kareena Kapoor Khan Glows At Family Dinner, Tara Sutaria Joins In With Aadar Jain

On Wednesday night, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and posted a family portrait. The Kapoors had gathered for a family dinner. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Nitasha, Armaan Jain and many others were a part of it. Interestingly, Tara Sutaria also joined the Kapoors and posed with Aadar Jain in the photo. Kareena looked ravishing in a pink printed dress, whereas, Tara pulled off a silver ethnic suit.

Kapoor and Jain family gather for dinner, Tara joins in

Sharing the portrait, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remarked that a few of the family members were missing. More so, she posted another pic in which Kareena, Anissa and she could be seen posing for the camera. Kareena flaunted her baby bump, as she stood side-ways. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Taimur were missing from the frame.

Recently, Armaan Jain took to his Instagram and posted an endearing throwback photo of himself with his cousin sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. The photo also featured Aadar Jain and sister Nandani. Sharing the photo, Armaan penned a sweet caption. He wrote, "#throwback to chilling with my 3 sisters" and then went on to tag Kareena, Nandani and his brother Aadar as well. Armaan and Aadar could be seen hugging Kareena in the pic.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha. She recently wrapped up shooting for the movie.

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s directorial, Tadap. Tara will be seen sharing screen space with debutant Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Tara and Sidharth Malhotra teamed up for a song, Masakali 2.0. The music album has hit 42M views online.

