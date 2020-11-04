Sapna Chaudhary's 2-year-old Video Goes Viral On The Occasion Of 'Karwa Chauth'

Sapna Chaudhary is well-known for her skills and career in dancing, which she started pursuing from a very young age. Hailing from Haryana, she has made quite a presence of herself and her dancing on social media, something that has earned many fans for herself and her dance. Recently, a two-year-old video of the actor has gone viral on social media on the occasion of Karwa Chauth; take a look and read all about it.

A 2-year-old video of Sapna Chaudhary goes viral on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020

An older video which features Sapna Chaudhary called Mera Chand which has a Kawa Chauth theme, went viral on Youtube on the occasion of Karva Chauth 2020. The song has been sung by Raj Mawar and the lyrics have been penned by Naveen Vishu Baba. The song has as of now crossed 20 crore views on the social media platform. Her increased popularity is also a factor which has lead to such a high viewership on Sapna Choudhary’s videos.

ALSO READ: Police Asks Sapna Chaudhary To Join Gurgaon Accident Probe

This song also features Naveen Naru beside Sapna Choudhary. The song has made an attempt to capture the essence of this festival without trying to add too much glamour to it. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, it does not come as a surprise that this song has become Sapna Chaudhary’s viral song. This song has now gone ahead to become the newest addition of the hit ones of Sapna Chaudhary's videos.

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary Posts Vibrant Photo In Yellow Outfit, Fans Call Her 'Desi Queen'

Sapna Chaudhary gained a lot of popularity after appearing in the eleventh season of Big Boss as a contestant. Fans seem to be really enjoying this bridal avatar of the dancer in the song; and since she has kept her personal life under wraps, not many must have seen her in this form except Sapna Chaudhary’s husband Veer Sahu. Veer Sahu himself has been a well-known Haryanvi singer before he went on to become Sapna Chaudhary's husband. The couple has a baby boy together.

ALSO READ: 'Prime Minister Modi Deserves To Be The PM Again’: Sapna Chaudhary

ALSO READ: BJP To Use Star Power To Secure More Votes In Delhi Polls

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.