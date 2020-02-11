Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooving To 'Bebo Main Bebo' In This TikTok Video Is All Things Sassy

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such diva in Bollywood that makes headlines with her whereabouts and sometimes with her adorable gestures too. The actor has left fans smitten with her signature dialogue delivery that remains fresh in the hearts of the audience even today. Some of her iconic roles like Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and Sanjana in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon are cherished by fans till date. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan just made a TikTok video post filming her episode of What Women Want.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's expressions are worth watching in this TikTok video

A TikTok video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing the rounds on social media and fans cannot help themselves from drooling over her gestures in the clip. Kareena is seen grooving to the beats of her very own song 'Bebo Main Bebo' from the film Kambakkht Ishq. Kareena can be seen performing some cute gestures with two other boys, who also feature in the video. Shot on the sets of her popular radio chat show What Women Want, the video shows Kareena also imitating her funny act from the film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, while blinking her eyes. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans have gushed to drop their comments on the viral video. While some fans called her cute, some also said that they can never forget the character Poo. Not to miss, Kareena Kapoor's other video dancing to the tunes of 'Baby Shark' that set the internet ablaze.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's Bebo Or Samantha Akkineni's Jaanu: Who Slayed In The Silk Saree Better?

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor beats the chill in this BTS picture from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' night shoot

Kareena's recent film, Good Newwz minted great numbers at the box office. She will now be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sara Ali Khan Want THIS Star Kid In 'Love Aaj Kal' Post 11 Years

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Sara Ali Khan 'really Boring'; Find Out Why

(Image courtesy: The Real Kareena Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.