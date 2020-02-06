Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Sara Ali Khan 'really Boring'; Find Out Why

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going great with her show What Women Want where she calls celebrities and has a candid chat with them. The recent guest of the show was Sara Ali Khan. The two had a heart-to-heart as Sara was replied to some personal as well as professional questions asked by Kareena.

Kareena and Sara's tete-a-tete

Sara Ali Khan has never been shy to discuss the fact that she was overweight. She had earlier shared throwback pictures and videos from the days she was overweight. Kareena and Sara about how attention from people changes as soon as one loses weight. She also talked about how Sara is vocal about it.



Kareena further said that she misses seeing an overweight Sara. She said that Sara is not eating pizzas and that now she has turned boring. Sara then said that even though she does not eat the pizzas, she can now buy them from her hard-earned money.

Sara was also asked about male attention and how it has changed since the time she has lost weight. Sara said that people do not look at her as a 'Nazar Battu' anymore. She said that this change was refreshing for her. She also said that as a person, she has never really derived any confidence from the way she looked. This is not one of the first five things that comes in her mind when someone talks to her, she said.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal, about which she also talked with Kareena. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan alongside her. It is directed by Imitiaz Ali.

Image Courtesy: Ishq Instagram

