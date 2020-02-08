Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sara Ali Khan Want THIS Star Kid In 'Love Aaj Kal' Post 11 Years

Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal, along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. Amidst which, the actor featured in a small segment in Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular radio show. In Kareena Kapoor Khan's show, Sara revealed that she would love to see Taimur Ali Khan play the central character in Love Aaj Kal if it is made 11 years from now. Whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan felt someone else would suit the role better than Taimur Ali Khan.

In the interview broadcasted on a leading radio channel, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she wants Ibrahim Ali Khan to play the central character in the movie instead of Taimur Ali Khan. Interestingly the Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan starrer is the sequel to the 2009 hit of the same name. The original film had Sara's dad, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. While the 2009 film was a huge hit, the audiences are expecting the same from the sequel. The Imitiaz Ali directorial is all set to hit the marquee on February 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, in the Kareena Kapoor Khan show, Sara Ali Khan also talked about her relationship status and more about her ideal man. She, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie, is reported to be starting work on her next film soon after. As per reports, the actor will join the sets of Anand L. Rai's Atrangi Re. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in the lead, is slated to hit the screen February 14, 2021.

Besides the upcomer, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, is the official remake of Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. The upcoming movie is slated to hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

