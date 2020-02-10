Kareena Kapoor's Bebo Or Samantha Akkineni's Jaanu: Who Slayed In The Silk Saree Better?

Samantha Akkineni and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the two well-known celebrities belonging to two different movie industries. While Kareena Kapoor is a big name in Bollywood, Samantha Akkineni is known for her contribution to the South film industry. Both Samantha and Kareena are known for their impeccable sense of style. While fans love their fashionable outings, some tend to believe that the two celebrities might have the same taste in fashion.

Speaking of which, Samantha Akkineni seems to have taken inspiration from Kareena Kapoor's wardrobe. At the success meet of her recently released film, Jaanu, Samantha was spotted wearing a hand-painted silk organza saree with hand embroidered gota work. The highlight of the saree was the name of her movie Jaanu written all over. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor was the first-ever Bollywood celeb to sport a saree with her name embossed on it recently. Bebo wore an organza saree with ‘Bebo’ written on it. Let's check out who wore this personalised organza saree better.

Also Read | 'Jaanu' Movie Review: Fans Applaud The Film And Samantha's Performance

Kareena Kapoor:

Kareena Kapoor left fans awestruck with her Picchika outfit. Kareena Kapoor donned a white organza pastel shade saree which had intricate floral print designs on it. The major twist to her elegant saree was that it had 'BEBO' printed on it. BEBO stands out in its own funky way on the saree and so does Bebo herself! We don't think anyone else apart from her could have pulled off this outfit. Kareena accessorised her saree with statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a simple braid. Minimalistic makeup with light smoky eyes and nude lip completed her look.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Starrer 'Oh Baby' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Now

Samantha Akkineni:

Samantha Akkineni opted for a Urvashi Sethi saree for success party of her latest release. She left her fans stunned with her beauty in the hand-printed saree. Samantha paired the pretty pink saree with a halter neck blouse. She completed her look with pink eye makeup and pink lips with hair in a loose braid. Samantha opted for yellow statement earrings and a ring. What stole the whole show was the word Jaanu printed all over her saree.

Also Read | Hina Khan Takes Inspiration From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Glamorous Wardrobe? See Pics

Also Read | Ananya Panday Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore The Quirky Printed Ensemble Better?

While both Kareena and Samatha aced the organza sarees, we wonder whose look impressed fans more. Do comment below and tell us who nailed the saree better - Kareena or Samantha?

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Instagram/ Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.