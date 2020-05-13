Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Been A Part Of Various Blockbusters | Check Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is often touted as a true fashionista and a trendsetter. Kareena has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, even today. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky. Kareena Kapoor Khan debuted in the Bollywood industry with Refugee (2000). Having spent two decades in the industry, Kareena has worked in various movies with many superstars. Here are some of the sequel movies that cast Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead character. Read ahead to know more-

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been part of various sequels

Golmaal Returns (2008)

Golmaal Returns is a Rohit Shetty movie and the second part of the Golmaal franchise. The lead cast of the movie includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor. The plot of the film revolves around a man, who is sandwiched between his over possessive wife and a police inspector, where he is suspected of adultery and murder.

Golmaal 3 (2010)

Golmaal 3 is a Rohit Shetty movie and the third part of the Golmaal franchise. The lead cast of the movie includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, and Tusshar Kapoor. Set in Goa, the plot of the film revolves around Pritam, who meets his love Geeta after many years. They decide to get married but the feud between their respective children creates tension in their marriage.

Singham Returns (2014)

Singham Returns is a Rohit Shetty movie and the second part of the Singham franchise. The lead cast of the movie includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Amole Gupte. The plot of the film revolves around the wrongdoings affiliated with evils similar to black money, an honest but ferocious police officer returns as the Deputy Commissioner of Police with the prospect of wiping out injustice.

Angrezi Medium (2020)

Angrezi Medium is a Homi Adajania movie and the second part of Hindi Medium. The lead cast of the movie includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Radhika Madan. The plot of the film revolves around a hardworking Rajasthani businessman, who does everything in power to make the dream of his daughter come true when she decides to further her studies in London.

