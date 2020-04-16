Kareena Kapoor Khan Hints At 'Four More Shots Please 3' In Latest Post | Check Out

As to keep fans engaged during the lockdown period, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their fans with their quarantine posts and throwback pictures on social media platforms. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of her girl gang, to which the officials at Amazon Prime hinted a third season of the much-acclaimed Amazon original, Four More Shots Please. Responding to the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan made an interesting comment. Read details.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her girl tribe, Malaika Arora, Amruta Arora Ladakh and Karisma Kapoor. As soon as the picture was posted online, fans of the actor were quick to respond and appreciated their bond. Streaming giant, Amazon Prime too, chimed in the comment section and wrote: "y'all deserve a separate show". Responding to the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: "I know where you are headed- You're suggesting Four More Shots Season 3, Ryt?". Take a look at the picture:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's last outing-Angrezi Medium

Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

What's next?

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

