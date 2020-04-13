Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pic With Taimur & Karisma Kapoor Shells Out Family Goals

The Kapoor sister and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan have always managed to left their fans in the awe of them. Recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Taimur Ali Khan's adorable picture on the occasion of Easter Sunday, it took the internet by storm. Apart from that, a throwback picture of sister duo, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, along with their kids are giving major family goals to their fans.

The Kapoor sisters giving family goals

Interestingly, a mirror-selfie surfing on the internet features Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family. The Jab We Met actor is seen holding little Taimur. On the other side, Karisma Kapoor and her children, Samaira and Kiaan, are all smiles while posing. Karisma Kapoor clicked this BTS picture when Kareena was shooting for the ad of a jewellery brand. As soon as the throwback picture went viral on the internet, many users flooded the comments section with heart emoticons. A user wrote, 'I miss that chubby Taimur 😍'.

Take a look at it below:

It seems like, amid the nationwide lockdown in India, the Kapoor sisters are in the mood to go back to their memory lane as many of their throwback pictures are grabbing the attention on the internet users. A couple of days back, Karisma Kapoor also shared a throwback picture, which featured late actor Raj Kapoor. The throwback photo also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor along with Riddhima Kapoor. Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the same picture on her social media wall.

