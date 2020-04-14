Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora's THIS Workout Video Will Leave Fans Motivated

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora have been friends for a very long time. The two always manage to impress fans with their stunning looks and BFF goals pictures. But apart from being best friends in Bollywood, the two also reportedly visit the same gym and are gym buddies too.

Off-late the two have frequently been spotted at the gym in their stunning avatar. They also go on to share some of their workout videos to motivate fans to hit the gym and live a healthy lifestyle. A video of the two doing a rigorous workout together is sure to leave fans motivated.

In this video, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen working out with full dedication. In this time-lapse video, one can see Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan doing various workouts. Check out the video below.

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan love staying fit and this video says it all. During many interviews, they often talk about their fitness goals and also give some tips to their fans to stay healthy. In the mid-2000s Kareena Kapoor started this trend of size 0, where she reportedly went on a strict diet and rigorous workout to achieve the size 0 figure. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, goes on to motivate fans with her workout videos as she goes on to post several of them on her social media handle.

The two reportedly share a good bond as they often spotted at various functions, parties, get-together and now even the gym. The two also go on to share their adorable moments on their social media handle giving fans a glimpse of their adorable time together. Check out a few adorable moments of the two below.

