Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes A Faux Pas, Includes Kangana While Talking About Married Actors

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. She was last seen in the movie Good Newwz, in which she was praised for her role as Deepti Batra. She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. As soon as the trailer of the movie was out, fans took to Twitter to react to it. Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the launch event of her upcoming movie in which she made a statement that there was nothing wrong with being a married actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement

During her interview, she was asked about the opportunities she got as an actor after marriage. The actor said that there is nothing wrong with being a married actor. She added that she can manage her kid, husband while also managing professional commitments. Following that, she also gave examples of actors like Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut after making the statement. Kareena also praised both the actors for their outstanding roles in various movies and mentioned that she got a chance to work with Kabir Khan.

This is not the first time she has made headlines during an interview. As per reports, In her previous interview with Filmfare magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also asked how would she feel if she woke up as certain celebrities. The celebrities included Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone. She had stated that she could not imagine waking up as Deepika Padukone as she could not relate to that situation at all. Speaking about Vidya Balan, she had said that she would feel dirty if she would wake up as her. After the interview, it was stated that she was talking about Vidya Balan's previously released movie The Dirty Picture.

