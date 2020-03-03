Kareena Kapoor Khan Movies That Had An Ensemble Star Cast; Check Out The List

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in 2000 with JP Dutta’s Refugee and since then, she has given remarkable movies like Jab We Met, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ki & Ka, Talaash, Chameli, and many more. The actor has lived up to her family legacy and proved her mettle as an actor time and again. Considered to be one of the A-list stars in the industry, she still continues to rule Bollywood. Listed below are the movies of Kareena that had an ensemble star cast.

ALSO READ: Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Accessories She Has Donned For Her Public Appearances

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham…

The film was a blockbuster in every sense, from the ensemble star cast to the performances, and the music. Karan Johar's film saw Kareena Kapoor as Poo who became an overnight sensation. Her pairing with Hrithik Roshan was also a talking point as the duo was rumoured to be dating at that time. Bebo was certainly in a prominent role along with SRK and Kajol. The actor was nominated for a Filmfare Award under the Best Supporting Actress category.

Golmaal 3

The film went on to do extremely well at the box office. Complete with Rohit Shetty's style of humour and action, the Golmaal series was a super hit. Kareena joined Ajay Devgn and Tusshar Kapoor in Golmaal Returns and also returned for the third instalment, Golmaal 3. In part 2 and 3, she was paired opposite Ajay Devgn.

ALSO READ: Here Are All The Times When Kareena Kapoor Khan Graced Popular Magazine Covers

Udta Punjab

The film talks about the drug crisis in Punjab and how it affects the lives of people. It faced controversy as a bunch of petitions were filed by separate individuals for portraying Punjab in a negative light. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film also features Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The multi starer movie gained much appreciation and brought Rs 96.08 crores, as per reports.

On the career front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in one of the highly anticipated period dramas of 2020 titled Takht alongside an ensemble cast. She will be seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan. The film is a sequel of 2017's Hindi Medium and is set to release in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Slays In These Outfits On The Sets Of 'Dance India Dance'

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'Sahir Ludhianvi' With Irrfan Khan Had Gone Through

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.