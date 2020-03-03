Kareena Kapoor Khan's Films That Had A Social Message For The Audience

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to star alongside Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. Kareena has been experimenting with her movie choices since the start of her career. Be it commercial potboilers or ones with social messages, Kareena has acted in various films throughout her career. Take a look at her movies which had a social message.

Kareena Kapoor's movies with a social message

Udta Punjab

The movie showcased the drug menace in Punjab and how the people affected deal with the drug crisis. The movie starred Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles. The plot revolved around the life of a rockstar, a doctor at a rehabilitation centre, a policeman and a labourer and how they dealt with their lives amidst the drug menace.

Ki and Ka

Although Kareena Kapoor strongly opined in many interviews that this movie was not about women empowerment, the movie surely did send a message of gender equality. Kareena Kapoor starred opposite Arjun Kapoor in this movie where they portrayed characters that were different than dictated by Indian customs. Though the movie did not mint much at the box office, it surely had a deep social message.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan played the female lead in Kabir Khan directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was the recipient of the 2015 National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It showcased a deep social message of humanity and how it is beyond any community or religion.

3 Idiots

The movie 3 Idiots talked about the education system in India and starred Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in important roles. The film released in 2009 and sent a strong message of how the education system should be as compared to how it currently is.

