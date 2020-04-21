Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Sight For Sore Eyes As She Practices Yoga In This Throwback Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is inevitably one of Bollywood's finest actors. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a self-confessed health freak, which is not a hidden fact. Hence, it is no surprise that Kareena Kapoor Khan makes way for a visual delight in this throwback picture where she is seen practicing yoga.

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen flaunting her glowing skin in the picture

The picture has Kareena Kapoor Khan sporting an intense stare while performing a yoga asana. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen donning a yellow and green top with which she has opted for blue pants. Kareena Kapoor Khan can also be using earphones in the picture.

However, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan's flawless skin which is stealing all the show in the picture. With her hair tried to a neat bun, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen flaunting her radiant and glowing skin in the picture. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of her parents

Kareena Kapoor Khan's mother Babita Kapoor celebrated her 73rd birthday recently. The Angrezi Medium actor took to her social media to wish her mom on the birthday. Kareena shared an old picture of her mother Babita Kapoor with her father Randhir Kapoor.

The couple can be seen looking beautiful in the picture. The picture has Babita Kapoor dressed in a pink ruffled outfit wherein she has also opted for an open hair along with a pair of chic glares. Babita Kapoor can be seen happily posing next to her husband Randhir Kapoor who has one hand around her shoulder and can be seen donning a checkered shirt while sporting his signature hairstyle.

