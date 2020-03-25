Kareena Kapoor Khan's Photos With Mother Babita Kapoor Show Their Adorable Bond

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her debut on Instagram. Since then, she has been quite active on social media by posting many pictures and stories. She uploaded a picture of her husband and a cute picture with her child Taimur Ali Khan on social media. While the actor recently also posted a picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Babita Kapoor are seen in various pictures together during numerous functions, parties, and vacations but they are mostly seen in family pictures. Take a look at some of the pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Babita Kapoor that perfectly capture their beautiful bond.
