Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Her Instagram Debut, Netizens Welcome Her With Open Arms

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally made her debut on the popular photo-sharing social media site, Instagram. The actor first teased her fans by sharing a video of her a cat running through the screen and captioned it as "Coming Soon". While the netizens went gaga over the announcement, the star recently shared her very first picture on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram debut totally took the fans by surprise as there were no hints about it earlier.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Instagram, fans welcome her with open arms

The very first picture of Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram is reportedly from a brand shoot of the actor. She is dressed in all black and pulls off a dashing no-makeup look. With black sneakers and a golden patch on her jacket, Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely looks Golden. Taking the opportunity to connect this post to her previous one, she captioned the picture, "The cat's out of the bag" and used the hashtag #HelloInstagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram already has a blue tick and the profile picture is an adorable photo of a very young Bebo who looks cute as a button. Welcoming her to the site, Karisma Kapoor took to her social media to announce it. The actor shared the same picture that Kareena Kapoor posted on her account.

Kareena's sister in law, Soha Ali Khan also took to her social media to welcome the star on the site. Kareena Kapoor's official handle goes by the name KareenaKapoorKhan. The actor earlier revealed on a popular talk show that she had a secret Instagram account that she used just to stalk people.

