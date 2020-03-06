Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram Debut Gets The ‘cat Out Of The Bag’, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

After much anticipation, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut. Sharing a picture, the actor wrote, "The cat's out of the bag' #HelloInstagram. However, contrary to the speculation, Khan posted a solo picture of herself rather than one with Taimur and Saif. In the post, she can be seen wearing a black tracksuit, a hoody and a pair of black sneakers. The actress who has always shied away from social media in an interview stated that she has always believed in ‘Never say never’. "The world of Instagram was daunting for me because I didn’t want to get addicted to ‘likes’ on pictures or sharing details of my life. But I realized I have to move with the times,” she added.

READ: Kareena Kapoor To Make An Instagram Debut Soon? Fans Just Have One Wish; Read Here

The actor's first Instagram post was showered with 'likes' and 'comments'. "Oh my god, she's here", "Yas, the Queen is here", "So pretty', were some of the remarks that flooded the post. See below-

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first Instagram post

Kareena had previously admitted to having secret social media profiles, created to stalk her friends and colleagues. “Thanks to people like you guys who are forcing me to come on Twitter and other accounts,” she told in an interview. Asked if she stalks people on Instagram, she replied, “That’s true.”

READ: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Turned Down Kareena Kapoor Khan's Role In 'Udta Punjab'

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Rebuffs Rumours Of Signing Film With Rajkumar Hirani

Meanwhile, Kareena who was last seen in comedy-drama Good Newwz, is gearing up for Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. The Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer is slated to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020.

Kareena will play a pivotal character in the film. She will essay the character of a police officer. Apart from this, she reunites with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Never Fail To Give Twinning Goals; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.