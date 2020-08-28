Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She's 'missing Her Gang Already' As She Shares Groupfie

Good Newwz actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle on Friday, August 28, 2020, to repost a picture shared by Natasha Poonawalla from their recent reunion. In this picture, Kareena can be seen chilling with her BFFs, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawala. Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet caption for her BFFs telling them how much she misses them.

In the picture, Kareena and the rest can be seen giving their pouts. Kareena can be seen sporting a bronze coloured top along with a printed shrug. She also completed the look with a middle parting hairdo and minimal makeup. Malaika sported a cream coloured top and opted for one-side hairdo and bold lips. Amrita donned a casual attire and also opted for kohled eyed and a messy hairdo, while Natasha opted for a wavy hairdo and bright makeup.

Along with the post, Kareena also penned a sweet caption for them. She wrote, “Missing you all already with a red heart emoji”. The girl gang recently had a reunion after a gap of six months, Natasha also said a similar post and revealed the same. Take a look at the post below.

The avid social media user that she is, Kareena often shares several pictures, videos, reels, stories, and much more, giving fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life. Apart from this picture, Kareena went on to share another picture from their outing. In the picture, the gang can be seen striking some stunning poses looking all glamourous.

Along with the post, Kareena also penned a quirky note. She wrote, “When worst comes to worst, the squad comes first. PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action”. Fans and netizens also showered heaps of praise and positive comments on the post. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Kareena was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. She will next be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in the much-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha. This movie is said to be a remake of Forrest Gump, an iconic film by Hollywood actor Tom Hanks. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht and the Poo Diaries TV series.

