Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Glamorous In This Post Pack Up Shot; See Post

Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a post-pack up shot of herself. The actor looks all that glamourous in the picture. Fans have been going all gaga on seeing this latest post of the actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena went on to share her post-photoshoot picture. In the monochrome picture, the actor looks all glamourous as she strikes a stunning pose. She can be seen sporting an oversized shirt with folded sleeves. She completed the look with a one-sided hairdo, well-done brows, well-applied liner and mascara and glossy lips. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “Post pack up shot... with my dearest friend @avigowariker â¤ï¸âœ¨” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this pic, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went all out to praise the actor for her stunning appearance. The post received several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful! With that baby glow”. While the other one wrote, “You are such a beauty goddess”. Some netizens were also left speechless looking at the post that they commented using several emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant again

On Wednesday 12 August, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan announced that they were expecting their second child. In a statement released by the family, the couple said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

This news got netizens rejoicing as Kareena embraces motherhood for the second time. Several celebrities, friends, co-stars, and fans shared their congratulations through their respective social media channels. Kareena also thanked many people on social media for all their kind words and blessings.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is a remake of Forrest Gump, an iconic film by Tom Hanks. The actor will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht and the Poo Diaries TV series.

