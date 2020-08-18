Kareena Kapoor Khan Related Interesting FAQ's Answered Here! Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Bebo (as she is fondly called) first started acting in Bollywood in the year 2000. She debuted with the film Refugee which was an action- drama. Kareena Kapoor is renowned for her versatile acting skills. From comedy films like Good Newwz, to her critically acclaimed role in Chameli, she is credited with several films which were a hit at the Box Office as per reports. Kareena Kapoor has essayed the bold yet realistic role in films like Heroine, Talaash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium alongside late actor Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan amid others. Kareena Kapoor’s family has been in the industry for decades. Kareena Kapoor’s family includes parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor and sister and actor Karisma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor’s family has a Bollywood background.

In the last two decades, Kareena Kapoor’s movies have helped her win several awards and accolades. She has won six Filmfare Awards, debut award for her film Refugee, Best Actress for Jab We Met, Critics Favourite Award for Chameli and so on. Kareena Kapoor’s movies have been a good mix of commercial as well as critical success.

Over the years, fans have been curious about Kareena Kapoor's movies, Kareena Kapoor's family and Kareena Kapoor's net worth. Some of the most frequently asked questions about Kareena Kapoor are answered below.

Is Kareena Kapoor Punjabi?

Kareena Kapoor has Punjabi roots from her father’s side of the family. Kareena Kapoor’s family from the mother’s side has a Sindhi and British roots. Her unique name was reportedly derived from the book Anna Karenina. Her mother Babita gave Kareena the name after reading the book.

Which is Kareena Kapoor's first film?

Kareena Kapoor’s movies include Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Veere Di Wedding, Ki & Ka, Tashan and more. However, she was first seen in the war genre film Refugee which also had Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. During the early days in her career, she was also seen in films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Ajnabee, Fida and so on.

Where is Kareena Kapoor right now?

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared pictures of Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her house with most of the family members present at home. She is reportedly at her Mumbai house in Bandra.

How much is Kareena Kapoor's net worth?

Kareena Kapoor's net worth is 16 million USD that is 1,20,06,52,000 INR. The actress owns several houses in Mumbai’s plush housing area in Bandra and reportedly a house in London and luxury cars which adds to Kareena Kapoor's net worth. Her highest earning films as per reports were Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, 3 Idiots and Bodyguard which were a positive addition to Kareena Kapoor’s net worth.

Where did Kareena Kapoor get married?

Kareena Kapoor married her long-time beau Saif Ali Khan in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in 2012. The location for their Mumbai wedding was Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in South Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor is now mother to her three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

