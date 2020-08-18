As Kareena Kapoor-Saif expect 2nd baby, netizen's 'Badhaai Ho' twist impresses Gajraj Rao

Ibrahim Ali Khan had reacted to the news of Saif Ali Khan expecting his second child with Kareena Kapoor Khan with a fire emoji. However, would he have reacted in the same way had he been in the Kaushik family from the film Badhaai Ho? A netizen recently combined the real and reel situations in a quirky manner, that even impressed one of the actors from the film, Gajraj Rao.

Saif-Kareena & family get Badhaai Ho twist

Gajraj Rao recently shared a meme where the scene of his character informing his son, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, is twisted with the Khan family. Gajraj Rao thus becomes Saif and informs Ayushmann about the impending arrival of a ‘mehmaan’. His other son is then shown as Saifeena’s first son Taimur, who states that he won’t give his space for the guests.

Gajrao then clarified that it was a ‘chota mehmaan’ (small guest) and Ayushmann’s character, as Ibrahim, is just shocked and looks at his mother, played by Neena Gupta, (Kareena in this case), in disbelief while she gets embarrassed.

Watch the video here:

The story of Badhaai Ho had revolved around Ayushmann and his brother finding it hard to digest the fact that their parents were expecting a third child in their fifties. The duo not just found it embarrassing, but even start ignoring them.

Directed by Amit Sharma, the comedy, also starring Sanya Malhotra, was a blockbuster at the box office, entering the Rs 100 crore club in 2018.

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena announced last week that they were expecting an ‘addition to the family’ while conveying their thanks for the wishes. The news was greeted with congratulations and some quirky reactions too, one of them from Saif’s sister Soha who called Saif as a ‘Quadfather’, referring to his fourth child being on the way.

