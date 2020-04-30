Kareena Kapoor Khan Mourns Irrfan Khan's Demise; Calls His Wife Sutapa 'a True Soldier'

In a shocking state of events, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 53 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. Since the news of Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise flared all over the internet, Bollywood celebrities paid their tribute to the legendary actor and shared condolences with the bereaved family. Recently, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared screen space with Irrfan Khan in his last film, spoke about the actor and revealed that she wanted to work with Irrfan ever since Maqbool released.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about Irrfan Khan and revealed that she always wanted to work with him, ever since his much-acclaimed film, Maqbool released. Adding to the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about the moment she shared the frame with the electrifying actor for the first time and how his persona is incomparable once the camera is on. Speaking about Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she was humble and had a smile despite everything that her family was going through. Adding to the same, Kareena Kapoor called her a ‘soldier’. Kareena Kapoor Khan also revealed that her heart swells for her.

Here is the statement released by Irrfan Khan's team upon his passing

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

