Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her 'closest friend’ Abhishek Bachchan in throwback video

Amid coronavirus pandemic, where the world is staying indoors to protect themselves from the outbreak, a throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about her Refugee co-star Abhishek Bachchan and their friendship is winning hearts on the Internet. The Good Newwz star who made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek in 2000 with J P Dutta’s war film Refugee expressed her emotions of working with the actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about working with Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee

The flick Refugee faired moderately well at the box office and was the fifth highest-grossing film of the year 2000. Besides the two main leads, the film also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. As per reports, during an earlier interview with a local media outlet, when Kareena Kapoor was asked about her experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan, the actress was all praises and even called Abhishek as her closest friend. She reportedly said that when it comes to Abhishek, she can go and go talking about him because he is amazing. She also said that working with him was the most brilliant time because, above all, he is not just a co-star but, one of her closest friends as well. It’s been amazing and the chemistry is going to be amazing on the screen

The flick refugee revolves around the life of an unnamed Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch. According to reports, the film is attributed to have been inspired by the short story Love Across the Salt Desert by Keki N. Daruwalla. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan. Next, she has films like Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Karna Johar’s period drama Takht in her kitty.

