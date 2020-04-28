Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Kareena Kapoor Khan, These Celebs Slayed In Floral Picchika Sari

Celebrities have often managed to slay even the simplest fashion look to perfection. While some of the most glamorous fashion looks are often sported by these celebs, what they wear often becomes a fashion trend. Other than what they wear, how they carry off the look too becomes a topic of discussion. One such fashion trend is that of the floral Picchika saris.

Bollywood megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan made heads turn when she first wore the sari with ‘Bebo’ written on it. Most recently, South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu made the netizens go gaga over her sari that had the word ‘jaanu’ written on it. Check out some other celebrities who wore the floral Picchika saris.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a floral Picchika sari with a pink shade to it. The sari had the word ‘jaanu’ written on it. She wore a halter neck blouse and wore coloured earrings to match with the green coloured leaves on the sari. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had her hair pulled behind her back and had a pinkish tinge to her makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s floral Picchika saree had a blue shade to it. The sari had the word ‘bebo’ written on it in pink and had a golden design on it. The sari also had green and brown coloured leaves on it. Kareena Kapoor Khan had her hair pulled back as she wore pink coloured makeup. She wore golden coloured earrings to complete the look.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar was a vision to behold in a sheer sari. She looked mesmerizing in the silk organza sari. The sari had few hand-painted flowers, which were enhanced with hand embroidered gota. She wore matching silver earring that complemented her sheer sari. She also wore some bronze coloured makeup to compliment her look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked ethereal in a white coloured Gum tree blossom sari. The sari had a hand-painted cherry red gum tree blossom flowers on white silk organza.The actor wore minimum makeup to complement the look and had her hair styled in soft curls to complete the look.

