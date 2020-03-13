Kareena Kapoor Khan Nails Her Iconic Pout In This Boomerang Video

The film fraternity, along with several netizens, were left overjoyed after the very gorgeous Kareena Kapoor made her much-awaited Instagram debut. The actor has also been in the news for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium wherein she will be starring alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be essaying the role of a cop in the movie and fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness her performance in the film.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Into A 'slo-mo' Girl On 'Angrezi Medium' Sets, Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking super stylish in the video

Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent boomerang video has also been lauded by the fans wherein the Heroine actor can also be slaying her iconic pout. Kareena Kapoor Khan is truly at her vibrant best in this fun video. The actor can also be seen looking at her stylish best in a black hoodie with the words, 'love' written on it which she has paired with black pants.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor & Irrfan Khan Starrer 'Angrezi Medium' Gets Low-key Reviews From Critics

The video also proves that nobody can beat Kareena Kapoor Khan when it comes to being the ultimate poser. The Jab We Met actor never fails to look like a million bucks in her sassy pictures and videos. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's video.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a slow-motion video of hers

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been going strong with her social media game. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a slow-motion video from the sets of Angrezi Medium. As seen in the video, the actor can be seen donning a London police jacket, as she takes a slow-motion walk on the street.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also has her hair tied into a neat bun while donning a pair of leather pants. The actor captioned the lovely video by saying, "Oh how I love slo-mo shots... captured by the mad @homster". Take a look at the video.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Heroine' & Other Films Based On The Indian Film Industry; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.