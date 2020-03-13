Kareena Kapoor & Irfan Khan Starrer 'Angrezi Medium' Gets Low-key Reviews From Critics

Angrezi Medium featuring a star-studded cast of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranveer Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiki Sharda, amongst others hit the screens on March 13, Friday. The trailer of the movie received a thumbs up from the audience. Bollywood actors namely- Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Katrina Kaif also contributed to promoting the much-anticipated film by posting a short video on their social media handles. While fans have flooded Twitter with rave reviews, looks like trade analyst Taran Adarsh has a low-key review for Angrezi Medium.

Angrezi Medium gets low-key reviews from critics

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to review Kareena Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's film- Angrezi Medium. In his tweet, he says that the film is 'Mediocre'. He gives the movie a two-star rating and also calls it a decent film. Check out his tweet here.

Take a look at some more critics' reviews

When actors rescue a flailing script! My review of #AngreziMedium: https://t.co/xciAcFPHHk — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) March 13, 2020

Almost 45 mins... #AngreziMedium till now is really boring... feeling genuinely bad for #IrrfanKhan... 😞 — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 13, 2020

#AngreziMedium releases today as scheduled! #AngreziMedium opens exceptionally in Dubai!



The movie is released as scheduled across India except for - Kerala, Delhi and Jammu



The movie has been appreciated by the critics and is sure to fill your hearts with love and laughter! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, fans and Bollywood celebrities have shared their love for the movie on social media. Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 surprise hit Hindi Medium also starring Irrfan Khan as the lead. Angrezi Medium entails the story of a father, who tries everything possible to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London. The movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

#AngreziMedium is such a heartwarming beautiful film! Makes you laugh out loud, gets u teary eyed & puts a smile on your face!You’d wanna go back home & hug your parents/kids! #Homi you are amazing ❤️🤗! Superb performances! @irrfank sir you are mindblowing 🙌🏻 #Fan (1/2) — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 11, 2020

Deepak and Irrfan's chemistry is sizzling and the cameo by @TripathiiPankaj is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AngreziMedium — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) March 11, 2020

