Kareena Kapoor & Irfan Khan Starrer 'Angrezi Medium' Gets Low-key Reviews From Critics

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irfan Khan & Radhika Madan starrer hit the screens on March 13, 2020. Here's a look at how the critics have reviewed the acclaimed movie

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
angrezi medium

Angrezi Medium featuring a star-studded cast of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranveer Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiki Sharda, amongst others hit the screens on March 13, Friday. The trailer of the movie received a thumbs up from the audience. Bollywood actors namely- Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Katrina Kaif also contributed to promoting the much-anticipated film by posting a short video on their social media handles. While fans have flooded Twitter with rave reviews, looks like trade analyst Taran Adarsh has a low-key review for Angrezi Medium.

Angrezi Medium gets low-key reviews from critics

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to review Kareena Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's film- Angrezi Medium. In his tweet, he says that the film is 'Mediocre'. He gives the movie a two-star rating and also calls it a decent film. Check out his tweet here.

Also Read | Angrezi Medium: Homi Adajania Calls Irrfan Khan A ‘legend’, Says He Doesn’t Need Comebacks

Also Read | 'Angrezi Medium' Fan Reviews: Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal Ride This Family Drama

Take a look at some more critics' reviews 

Also Read | Mumbai: Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra & Others Attend Special Screening Of 'Angrezi Medium'

Meanwhile, fans and Bollywood celebrities have shared their love for the movie on social media. Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 surprise hit Hindi Medium also starring Irrfan Khan as the lead. Angrezi Medium entails the story of a father, who tries everything possible to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London. The movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

Also Read | Radhika Madan salutes 'Angrezi Medium' co-star Irrfan Khan's courage; says 'Was inspired'

 

 

