Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Heroine' & Other Films Based On The Indian Film Industry; Read

Bollywood, over the years, has been very innovative with the concepts and issues that it has covered. There is a wide range of films today that depict the reality of the Indian film industry. Here is a look at the list of such films.

Films that were based on the Indian film industry

Heroine

Heroine is a drama film released in the year 2012. The film revolves around a woman and her journey towards becoming a successful actor in Bollywood. The film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar who had also contributed to the script of the film. Heroine features actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. It received mixed reviews from the audience but the performances were highly praised.

Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om is a romantic drama film released in the year 2007. The plot of the film revolves around a junior artist who is reborn as a superstar in Bollywood. The film was directed by Farah Khan who had also framed the story of the film. The film includes actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Rampal, amongst others. This film had taken the box office by storm when it released.

Luck By Chance

Luck By Chance was a drama film released in the year 2009. The plot of this film revolves around a struggling actor who makes his way through in the industry through weird tactics. This film was directed by Zoya Akhtar who had also written the story and screenplay of the film. Luck By Chance stars actors like Farhan Akhtar, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Rishi Kapoor, amongst other prominent actors. This film was highly praised by the audience and the critics for its plot and performances.

The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture was a biography film which released in the year 2011. The film is based on the life of Silk Smitha who was an impactful part of the Indian film industry. This film was directed by Milan Luthria while the story was majorly written by Rajat Arora. The flick stars actors like Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, and Tusshar Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Dirty Picture did extremely well at the box office.

