Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Candid About Hubby Saif Ali Khan, Shares How He Has ‘changed’ Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most adored couples of tinsel town and they give us more reasons to root for them with every passing day. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed in an interview with a publication on how husband, Saif Ali Khan changed her for the better. Kareena Kapoor Khan also revealed a valuable thing which she learnt from Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed what she learnt from husband Saif Ali Khan

To this, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that the best thing which she has learnt from her husband, Saif Ali Khan is to be comfortable with herself. Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to say that Saif Ali Khan has taught her that one should not always run behind money, success or fame. Kareena Kapoor Khan further added that it was Saif Ali Khan who taught her to love the greater things in life.

The actor added that there are some things which are greater than money, success or fame which she was not aware of. Kareena Kapoor Khan adds that she has learnt to cherish things like family, love, calmness, reading a book, piece of mind or having a conversation beyond of work or competition from Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stated reason behind Saif Ali Khan turning down Talaash

Kareena Kapoor Khan also made an interesting revelation wherein she revealed that Saif had turned down the thriller flick Talaash in the year 2012 which was the same year in which the couple had entered marital bliss. Talaash starred Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherji. The actor stated the reason saying that Saif wanted to do a more commercial film during that time. The Angrezi Medium actor also said that she got attached to the film only after Aamir Khan came on board and called it one of her finest works.

Kareena went on to say in the interview that she hopes to be an inspiration for the younger generation of actors who learn to make good choices and compete with themselves instead of with each other. The actor also added that she chose not to venture into Hollywood like Priyanka Chopra as she did not want to stay away from her family. Bebo was also quipped on what she wants to achieve in the next 20 years. To which, she concluded by saying that she wants to shift in London as it is her most favourite city in the world.

