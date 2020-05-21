Saif Ali Khan's Most Adorable Pictures With Sara And Ibrahim Will Make Your Day

Saif Ali Khan's sharp and crisp performances have almost never gone unnoticed in several movies that he has been a part of. Saif may not be active on social media but his children and their profiles have surely managed to make it to the headlines. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan's popularity is another element of pride added to Khan's treasure. Listed below are some of Saif Ali Khan's most adorable pictures with Sara and Ibrahim.

READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Pose While Taimur Ali Khan Seems Busy; See Pic

Saif Ali Khan's most adorable pictures with Sara and Ibrahim

READ:Saif Ali Khan's List Of Thriller Flicks & Web-series That Are A Must-watch, See List

Be it Diwali or any other occasion, Saif Ali Khan always spends time with his kids, Sara and Ibrahim. Their pictures together have not only been loved by fans but also spoken about. Sara and Ibrahim's pictures on Instagram have received much praise. Fans have left several likes and comments on the trio's pictures.

READ:Saif Ali Khan And Preity Zinta's Deleted Scenes From 'Salaam Namaste'; See Here

Sara and Saif Ali Khan have also promoted each other's projects ahead of their respective movie releases. Be it events, interviews, or even campaigns, Saif Ali Khan has showcased his love for his children. In an interview, Saif also spoke about Sara's then-upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2. The actor was not only proud of his daughter Sara but also believed in her and her talent.

The pictures above and below showcase the love Sara and Saif share for each other. On various occasions, the two actors are seen sporting traditional Indian attires. Saif and Ibrahim can be seen doting sharp kurtas whereas Sara is seen in stunning suits. Along with Saif, Sara, and Ibrahim, the pictures have also included Kareena and Taimur. Saif's wife Kareena has also spoken about her love for Sara and Ibrahim on multiple occasions.

The same goes for Ibrahim as the actor is seen on multiple shoots and fashion shows with his son. Not only are Ibrahim and Sara close to their father but also close to each other. The two have several videos on their social media handles showcasing their love for each other.

Saif, in his interviews, has also spoken about his son Ibrahim and how he asks him about skincare and girls. Saif Ali Khan is also considered to be one of the coolest dads in Bollywood. Khan has always spoken how all his kids are equal for him and that he can never substitute one for another. Khan also believes in the saying 'more the merrier' and his happy with his tribe.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.