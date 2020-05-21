Saif Ali Khan And His Family's Charitable Contributions Toward COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have contributed to several charities over time and they're doing their part during this pandemic as well. They joined many actors from Bollywood and took part in the I ForIndia charity concert for COVID-19 pandemic. Kareena shared a new picture with a message. She wrote: “India’s biggest fundraising concert - #IForIndia, a concert for our times. Let's take a look at all the times Saif Ali Khan and his family have helped the less fortunate during the pandemic.

Saif Ali Khan's social work during COVID-19 pandemic

The Bollywood power couple has also contributed to various charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The Good Newwz actor also took to Instagram to announce that the couple has donated to organizations like UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) in the battle against the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif & Taimur".

Sara Ali Khan among the youngest actors to pledge a donation

Not only the couple has donated to the relief fund but also Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan played her role. The actor pledged to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, she is one of the young actors to do so. Sara took to her Instagram page and announced by writing a note. She also urged her fans to do their part by contributing to help the government fight against coronavirus.

Sara's note read: "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). I urge everyone to do their bit in helping the people of our country. Every contribution counts and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic." Check it out below.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium in which she shared screen space with Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The next project that she is working on is, Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan. As for Saif Ali Khan, the actor is set to appear in the planned sequel of Go Goa Gone. He is also going to appear in a comedy horror film named Bhoot Police.

