Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Jennifer Lopez: Who Aced The silver Mirror Work Outfit Like A Diva?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been admired by her fans for making fashionable style statements. The stunning actress has made quite an impressive mark with her various appearances. When it comes to fashion, Hollywood celeb Jennifer Lopez too has made some remarkable appearances. Although the two women are known for their distinct works, they wore a silver mirror dress that grabbed the attention of many fans. Listed below are pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jennifer Lopez donning similar mirror work outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Jennifer Lopez: Who wore the silver mirror work outfit better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit showcases her sleek figure. The actor chose to wear a delicate silver mirror work dress that came to a little below her knees. The steller dress had a high turtle neckline and was sleeveless. The actor chose to keep her hair open with a pin-straight look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's makeup was bold and made quite a statement with her dark eyes and bold lips. She went ahead with a no-accessory look and let the dress do all the talking. She styled and completed the look with a pair of simple silver strap heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always donned some of the best designer outfits. The actor has made various appearances and has been seen donning sarees, palazzos, dresses, jumpsuits, suits, and much more. Every time the viewers and Khan's fans have seen her in a new avatar. She has always experimented with her hair, makeup, attire, and even films. Fans went in a frenzy with her look above and left several likes and comments on her post.

Jennifer Lopez has always carried every outfit in style and elegance. She has also donned some of the best designer outfits with absolute ease. The music maestro has made many fashion statements and her looks have always been trending. The above post witnesses, Jennifer Lopez in a gorgeous silver mirror work dress. The turtle neckline enhanced her appearance. She chose to add a simple pair of diamond studs to enhance her look further.

Jennifer's smokey-eyed look went well with her nude makeup. Her well-contoured face spoke volumes when paired with the silver dress. Lopez chose to keep her hairdo simple and chic with a pin-straight look. Jennifer Lopez's fans went in a frenzy with her look above and also left several likes and comments on her post.

