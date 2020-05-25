Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sister Karisma Praise 'Chef Saifu' For His Amazing Culinary Skills

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were all praise for Saif Ali Khan as he prepared a tasty meal. The Jawani Jaaneman actor, who is currently in lockdown, has been spending time with his family. Amid this, the Eid celebrations have begun and thus Saif Ali Khan treated his family and sister-in-law to a yummy biryani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor praise Saif Ali khan

Also Read | Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Foot-tapping Number 'Fevicol Se' From 'Dabangg 2'; See

Karisma Kapoor loved the food and could not resist but share the picture with her fans on Instagram. The actor snapped a picture and captioned it as the best mutton biryani ever, prepared by Chef Saif. Karisma Kapoor loved the lunch served to her and mentioned it was indeed insane. Later on, she went on to wish her fans a happy Eid. Fans were delighted to have such a visual treat.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Alia Bhat: Who Aced The Saree Look Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan too was in favour of Karisma Kapoor’s comment and shared the same picture on her Instagram story as well. The Eid celebrations in Bollywood have already begun and stars are making the best out of what limited resources they have. Hence fans are enjoying watching the stars have a good time amid the lockdown scenario. On one such occasion. Kareena Kapoor Khan praised her sister for an amazing chocolate cake as well. According to an Instagram post, Karisma had prepared a chocolate cake and Kareena Kapoor loved it. Captioning the picture, Kareena wrote that she felt happy to devour an amazing chocolate cake prepared by Karisma Kapoor. Kareena then went on to call her the best sister ever.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan - Who Wore Royal Blue Suit Better?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is said to be the remake of the hit Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Besides this Kareena will also star in Takht which will feature a number of prominent actors including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film due to the amazing cast. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in a web series titled Mentalhood. The series was received with mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Playfully Trolls Her BFF Malaika Arora On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.