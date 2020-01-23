Mouni Roy Looks Stunning In These Gorgeous Black Outfits

Mouni Roy is a popular Indian television actor who rose to fame with her role in the hit Naagin TV series. The actor previously was a part of series like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. Mouni is also known for her character in the show Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. The actress also went through surgery to enhance her facial features. Roy has many followers on her social media handle and is also known as a style/beauty icon due to her sharp features and distinctive looks. Listed below are some of her most fashionable looks in the color black.

Mouni Roy's Instagram: Best Outfits in the color black

Roy surely seems to love the color black as plenty of her outfits sport-chic black. Mouni looks stunning in her black outfits, be it with high boots or skimpy skirts, the actress knows how to pull off all. Her fans on her social media handle only increase by the day and the actor ensures to keep them updated. Mouni Roy has also been a part of many films lately and her fans want to see more of her works.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram)

