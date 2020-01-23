The Debate
Mouni Roy Looks Stunning In These Gorgeous Black Outfits

Bollywood News

Mouni Roy has proved her talent in the Indian film and television industry several times. Read on to see some of her stunning photos in black outfits.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a popular Indian television actor who rose to fame with her role in the hit Naagin TV series. The actor previously was a part of series like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. Mouni is also known for her character in the show Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. The actress also went through surgery to enhance her facial features. Roy has many followers on her social media handle and is also known as a style/beauty icon due to her sharp features and distinctive looks. Listed below are some of her most fashionable looks in the color black.

Roy surely seems to love the color black as plenty of her outfits sport-chic black. Mouni looks stunning in her black outfits, be it with high boots or skimpy skirts, the actress knows how to pull off all. Her fans on her social media handle only increase by the day and the actor ensures to keep them updated. Mouni Roy has also been a part of many films lately and her fans want to see more of her works.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

