Kareena Kapoor's Saree Imprinted With 'Bebo' Is All About 'main Apni Favourite Hoon'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a phenomenal actor with great poise and elegance. Kareena’s fashion statements never go wrong be it her desi look or formal look. She can pull off anything with quite ease and grace. Kareena Kapoor is making waves with her perfect sartorial choices. The diva has made headlines numerous time for her chic fashion looks. Kareena Kapoor's trendy attires never fails to give her fans and followers major fashion goals. And now, Kareena Kapoor has done it once again. Her recent saree look will inspire you to give creative twists to your wardrobe.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan's Three Best Comic Scenes In Bodyguard Which You Should Not Miss

The actor has left fans awestruck as her recent outfit giving out the message of loving oneself. Kareena Kapoor donned a white organza pastel shade saree which was filled with intricate floral print. The major twist to her elegant saree was that it has 'BEBO' printed on it. The graphic of the word BEBO stands out in its own funky way and we don't think anyone else apart from her could have pulled off an outfit like this better than her.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan And Akshay Kumar Look Bold In Black; Check Pictures

Kareena accessorised her saree with statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a simple braid. Minimalistic makeup with light smoky eyes and nude lip completed her look.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces Her Airport Look In Metallic Green, See Pictures

What is next in store for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the romantic-comedy film Good Newwz. The movie will also star Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz is helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar. The plot of the movie is based on two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilization and are waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperms of each couple have been mixed with each other. Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019.

ALSO READ| Jab We Met: Best Moments Of Kareena Kapoor As Geet In The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.