Hina Khan Takes Inspiration From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Glamorous Wardrobe? See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a fashion icon to many. Not only fans but even Bollywood celebrities are much-inspired by her glamorous and sartorial choices. While Bollywood’s debutant Hina khan is all set to step into the industry, she has left no stone unturned in promoting her film titled Hacked which is close enough to its release date. Hina Khan, while promoting Hacked donned a beautiful silk saree. Interestingly, what goes unnoticed is that the Poo of Bollywood had also sported the same saree, but with her name, ‘Bebo’ printed on it. Is Hina Khan inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram is a paradise for fans who love her choices. The actor’s back-to-back posts time and again storm the internet. A while ago, Kareena Kapor sported a silk saree that had her nickname ‘Bebo’ printed on it. She shared a series of her photographs in the same saree and fans in huge numbers commented on her attire. Recently, Hina Khan, while promoting her debut film Hacked wore the same pastel saree. One of the fans commented saying, 'Pure Kareen Kapoor style', while another fan wrote, ‘Ditto Kareena Kapoor.’ Check out the duo’s outfits:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is basking in the success of her recently released film Good Newwz, which hit the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office. She is now a part of Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium and has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s much-anticipated movie titled Takht. Takht stars a power-packed cast of Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar amongst others.

Hina Khan was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her music album titled Raanjhana alongside Priyank Sharma also did well with the audience. She is also set to dip her feet in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked that is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

