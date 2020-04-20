Karan Wahi Drops Surprising Comment As Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Selfie With Zit On Face

Many Bollywood actors are currently spending their time in quarantine inside their houses. Many of them have been sharing posts on social media, updating their fans as to how they've been spending their lockdown period. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of them and her latest selfie is too gorgeous. However, it was television host, Karan Wahi's comment that took away all the attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's selfie and her banter with Karan Wahi

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to social media to share a no-makeup selfie with her fans. She had a surprised face in the selfie as she posed in her balcony. The actor even went on to caption the picture as, “Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing”.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's no-makeup selfie here:

However, it was television host, Karan Wahi’s comment that took away all the attention. He commented on how Kareena Kapoor Khan could also be a human and have such problems. Kareena Kapoor Khan hilariously commented that this is happening because she is not being able to travel from London to Mumbai every week now.

Here is a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Wahi’s cute banter:

(Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

