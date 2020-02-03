Karan Wahi Floods Instagram With Photos That Feature Him And THESE Cricketers

Karan Wahi is one of the most celebrated actors of the small screen industry. He is an actor, a model, and a television host. He has also played for Delhi Under 17 Cricket Team. Karan Wahi made his Bollywood acting debut with the 2014 film, titled Daawat-e-Ishq, and also starred in Hate Story 4 as the lead actor. Currently, the actor is hosting his own Cricket talk-show. Read on to know more about all the times he came face to face with the legends of the Indian cricket team.

Karan Wahi met the legends of the Indian Cricket team

On February 2, 2020, Karan Wahi posted a photo on his official Instagram handle that featured him along with Yuzvendra Chahal, former chess player, who represents India, both in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals. He has also represented India on an international level for Chess. In the photo, Wahi has picked up Yuzi in his arms and has posed like a knight in shiny armour, as Chalal is spreading his arm with a huge smile on his face. This photo is from his talk show titled Game On.

On January 29, 2020, Karan Wahi posted a photo on his official Instagram handle, which featured him and Virender Sehwag. The caption on the photo read, “I was a schoolboy when I met Veeru paa for the first time. I was his throw down boys in the nets with aspirations to be like him.” He also added, “To actually sit across the table and have a laugh with him after 20 years of first meeting him makes my heart filled with Gratitude. For all of u, it’s my show and we put stuff out for promotions but for me, it’s way more than a Show.” This post has garnered over 40 thousand likes.

On January 20, 2020, Wahi posted a photo with Shikhar Dhawan. The two are seen playing an Indian game called ‘kanche’. The caption on the photo read, “Sirf CRICKET nahi, KUNCHEEEE bhi khele hai humne... Living al the memories with this one on my New show’. The post has garnered over 47 thousand likes from the fans of the actor and the cricketer.

